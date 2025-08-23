Report: Sunderland midfielder set for a move away from the club, agreement reached

Sunderland midfielder Nectarios Triantis has agreed to leave the club this summer, and he will join Minnesota United.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, the player has agreed to complete a permanent move to the MLS club.

Nectarios Triantis needs a fresh start

He will look to get his career back on track with regular football now. He would have struggled for regular gametime at the Premier League club and it makes sense for him to move on.

There is no doubt that he is an impressive player, but he’s not good enough to start in the Premier League regularly. Sunderland are looking to build a team capable of competing in the Premier League regularly. They have been very active in the transfer market and they have brought in quality signings like Granit Xhaka.

It is evident that they have outgrown players like Triantis. It makes sense for the midfielder to move on and join a club where he will get regular opportunities. Sitting on the bench at Sunderland at this stage of his career does not make any sense.

Sunderland have made an impressive start

Meanwhile, Sunderland have started the season well and they will look to build on it. It will be interesting to see if they can plug the remaining gaps in their squad before the window closes. They have been ambitious in the transfer market and they have brought in quality signings so far.

The fans will certainly be delighted with the ambition shown by the club hierarchy and with the performance of the players on the pitch. It remains to be seen whether they can produce a strong season and establish themselves as Premier League regulars.

