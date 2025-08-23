Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, gestures during the UEFA Super Cup 2025 match. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a surprise move for the Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku.

The 27-year-old needs to leave Chelsea in order to play regularly, and Tottenham would be willing to provide him with an exit route. According to Fichajes, Chelsea would be willing to send the player out on loan with an option to buy. It would be a bargain acquisition for Tottenham if they can get the deal done.

Nkunku has been linked with a return to Germany as well.

Spurs could use Christopher Nkunku

They need more quality in the final third and the French international is versatile enough to slot into multiple attacking roles. He will add goals and creativity to the side. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks. Nkunku scored 15 goals and picked up five assists last season.

Tottenham have missed out on multiple attacking targets like Eberechi Eze recently and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. The French international has the quality and experience to help them improve. Tottenham have the finances to get the deal done and they should be able to convince the player as well. They have an ambitious project and a quality team. They will be able to offer him Champions League football and the player could be attracted to the idea of joining them.

Nkunku needs game time

With the World Cup coming up in 2026, Nkunku needs to play regularly in order to cement his place in the French national team. Tottenham will be able to provide him with the platform he needs right now. They managed to win the UEFA Europa League last season and they will be an attractive destination for players this summer. It will be interesting to see if they can negotiate a deal with their rivals now.

Chelsea will look to get rid of the player as soon as possible. He is not a key option for them going forward and they have already improved their attacking unit with multiple signings. The 27-year-old has dropped further down the pecking order and it makes no sense for Chelsea to hold onto him. The player could be available on a bargain as well.