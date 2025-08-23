Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur reacts from the stands. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth this summer.

According to talkSPORT, the 29-year-old could be on his way out of the La Liga club, and Spurs would be keen on securing his signature. Sorloth has been linked with Aston Villa and Newcastle as well.

Sorloth could be a handy option

Sorloth scored 24 goals last season, and he could be a superb addition for them. The 29-year-old is capable of operating as a target man as well as a creative forward. He is good in the air and with the ball at his feet.

He could be the ideal addition for Spurs, and he could form a solid partnership with Dominic Solanke. Solanke struggled to score goals consistently last season, and he could use more support in the attack. Sorloth has played in England before, and he could make an instant impact.

Spurs need additions like Alexander Sorloth

Spurs have managed to end their wait for a trophy, and they will now look to build on their achievement from last season. They will look to push for major trophies and finish in the top four this season. They need to plug the gaps in their squad this summer and a striker would be a superb addition.

Tottenham have started the season well and they will look to do well in the coming weeks as well. They need to make the most of the remaining weeks in the transfer window and quality players. It will be interesting to see if they can sign the La Liga striker. He is likely to be made available for a reasonable amount of money, given his status in the side. Atletico Madrid do not view him as an indispensable asset and they could look to cash in if a suitable offer is presented.