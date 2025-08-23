Emery admits one Aston Villa transfer deal made him sad

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery looks on during a friendly against Roma (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has admitted he shares the disappointment surrounding the sale of Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle United.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder recently sealed a permanent transfer from Villa to Newcastle for a fee of around £40m.

Ramsey had been a key player at Villa Park, but the club have been under pressure for a while now to cash in on some of their best players.

That saw Douglas Luiz leaving for Juventus last summer, while Jhon Duran was then sold to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr in January.

Still, Emery admits that letting Ramsey go seems to have been a particularly hurtful deal for him to come to terms with.

Unai Emery addresses Jacob Ramsey transfer blow

When Emery was asked about how his players have reacted to Ramsey leaving, Emery admitted he shared their disappointment.

“I agree with the players, with the same message they sent. I agree but we have to move on and try to get our best,” the Spanish tactician said during a press conference.

“Of course, they are the same. They are friends and maybe they can feel a little bit sad.

“In football you have to move on and keep going. They are sending messages in the same direction and I agree.”

This follows Villa captain John McGinn and a few others posting on social media to say an emotional goodbye to Ramsey and express their sadness at him leaving the club.

Ramsey came up through Villa’s academy so will have gone down as a pure profit sale, but it’s certainly still a blow to lose a useful squad player to a rival like Newcastle.