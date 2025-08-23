Viktor Gyokeres in action for Arsenal (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal are up against Leeds United in the Premier League today, and they have picked up a 3-0 lead in the 47th minute.

Jurrien Timber opened the scoring in the 34th minute for the home team, and Bukayo Saka doubled their advantage at the stroke of halftime.

Summer signing Viktor Gyokeres has now scored his first Premier League goal for Arsenal two minutes into the second half. The Swedish International bullied his way into the box and rifled the ball into the bottom corner to give his side an unassailable lead.

GOAL!



That’s what they signed him for… ✍️



Viktor Gyökeres scores his first goal for the Gunners!#beINPL #ARSLEE #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/LuJu4GZKDI — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 23, 2025

Confidence boost for Viktor Gyokeres

The striker has attracted criticism for some of his preseason performances, and he needed a goal to boost his confidence. The goal against Leeds United today will certainly give him a huge confidence boost.

Arsenal have paid top dollar for him, and they will expect him to fire the club to the league title. They have come close to winning the Premier League in recent seasons, and they will hope to go all the way this time around.

Arsenal fans will certainly be delighted to see that their big-money signing has opened his goal tally for the season.

Gyokeres will look to make his mark

The striker was in outstanding form for Sporting CP last season, and he was one of the best players in European football. Arsenal have brought him in with huge expectations, and it will be interesting to see if he can score goals consistently in the Premier League.

The player will be delighted to open his account at Arsenal, and he will look to build on this performance now.

Meanwhile, Arsenal picked up a narrow win over Manchester United, and they are well on their way to a second victory in a row in the Premier League.

Video courtesy of beIN SPORTS.