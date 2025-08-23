The West Ham badge and stadium store outside prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly hoping to sign Héctor Fort from Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Spanish publication SPORT, Barcelona have already received contact for the player and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to let the player move.

Everton and West Ham keen

The youngster is reportedly open to joining another club this summer, but he wants a loan move. He wants to return to Barcelona next season and establish himself as a key player for the club.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can get the deal done. If they manage to sign the talented full-back on loan for this season, it could be an inexpensive acquisition for them and would add much-needed quality and depth to their defensive unit as well.

Everton are keen on the player as well. They could use more depth in the defensive unit and Fort would be a handy option in the short-term.

Sources: Club to send delegation to London to sign Chelsea star in next few days

Hector Fort would be a superb addition

West Ham have been disastrous in the opening weeks of the season and they need to bounce back strongly. They need quality players in order to do well.

Fort could prove to be a useful short-term acquisition for them. The talented young defender needs regular game time in order to continue his development and he is unlikely to get those opportunities at Barcelona. The move to West Ham could be ideal for him. Regular football in the Premier League will help him improve and it could accelerate his development.

West Ham are competing at a high level and the young defender will certainly have a realistic opportunity to play for them. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can sort out the move quickly. West Ham have been quite vulnerable defensively and lack quality defenders at their disposal. Signing the 19-year-old Spaniard will certainly help them improve. They should also invest in a quality defensive midfielder and another central defender as well.

Report: West Ham eyeing up African powerhouse to replace first-team star