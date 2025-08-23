Wolves manager Vitor Pereira (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Getafe attacker Christantus Uche has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The Spanish club is going through financial difficulties and they need to sell players in order to balance the books. According to a report from Spanish publication AS, Sunderland, Leeds and Wolves are interested in securing his signature.

Uche was linked with Chelsea last summer. Newcastle have been keeping tabs as well.

Out of the clubs keen on the player, Wolves have serious interest in the attacker and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. The Nigerian will cost just over €20 million and Wolves would do well to secure his signature.

Uche would be a useful addition

Uche is highly rated across Europe and he has a bright future. He could develop into a key player for Wolves with the right guidance.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the player as well. He will look to test himself at the highest level and he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well.

Regular football at Wolves could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his potential. The 22-year-old can operate as the number ten as well as a forward.

Wolves need Christantus Uche

Meanwhile, Wolves were fighting for survival last season and they need to improve their squad if they want to do well this time around. They have started the season poorly and they need quality players to bounce back. Improving the attacking unit should be one of their priorities. It remains to be seen whether they can sign the law league player before the window closes.

Getafe are under pressure and with the asking price set at a reasonable amount, it is fair to assume that a deal could be done eventually.

Meanwhile, Leeds could use a quality attacker like Uche as well and it will be interesting to see if they decide to swoop in. They have the resources to get the deal done and the legal player could prove to be a useful acquisition for them as they look to establish themselves as Premier League regulars this season.