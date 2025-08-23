Newcastle United might be able to sign Premier League star for cheaper than expected

Eddie Howe and Yoane Wissa
Eddie Howe and Yoane Wissa (Photo by Stu Forster, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

A lot has been written about Newcastle United’s transfer pursuit for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa, and there’s been a further update.

The Magpies have previously seen a bid of £35m plus £5m in add-ons rejected by the Bees, but they might not be that far away from meeting the player’s valuation.

According to Alex Crook of talkSPORT in a recent post on X, Newcastle might have to improve their offer to as much as £60m to have a realistic chance of signing Wissa.

However, a new update from Football Insider states that Brentford are instead holding out for more like £50m.

It remains to be seen which figure will prove to be more accurate, but there’s surely a chance that Brentford will end up accepting slightly less the longer this goes on.

Yoane Wissa transfer saga has dragged on

Wissa has been a prolific scorer for Brentford and he’s not a player they’ll want to lose, especially after what has already been a difficult summer.

Manager Thomas Frank left the club to take over at Tottenham, while Bryan Mbeumo was snapped up by Manchester United and Christian Norgaard made the move to Arsenal.

Brentford striker Yoane Wissa in action
Brentford striker Yoane Wissa in action (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

It would be a huge blow to lose Wissa as well, but they might not have much choice as they won’t want to keep an unhappy player.

The 28-year-old refused to turn up to training with Brentford recently, so seems to be doing his best to force a move away from the club.

Newcastle will hope they can end up bringing Wissa to St James’ Park, as he could be the ideal replacement for Alexander Isak.

Similarly to Wissa, there has been a big effort from Isak to push for a move this summer as he refuses to reintegrate with the Newcastle squad.

