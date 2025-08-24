(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal cruised past Leeds United on Saturday beating the newly promoted side 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

New signing Viktor Gyokeres scored a brace for the Gunners with Jurrien Timber and Bukayo Saka also getting on the scoresheet for Mikel Arteta’s team.

It was a perfect day for the North London club who also unveiled their new signing Eberechi Eze before the kick off in front of a packed Emirates Stadium.

Everything was going in favour of Arsenal until captain Martin Odegaard was taken off with a shoulder injury and replaced by Ethan Nwaneri.

Another blow for Arteta and his team came when Saka got injured and was taken off with what appeared like a hamstring issue.

Arsenal are going through an injury crisis

Considering Kai Havertz is already out with a lengthy injury, it is a massive blow early into the season for Arteta.

However, an update from The Standard may provide some solace to Arteta and Arsenal fans.

As per the report, both the Arsenal players have avoided serious injuries and they will not be out for a long time.

The extent of their injury is still unknown and the club is expected to carry out more tests to determine the length of their absence.

It is still not known if the creative Arsenal duo will be out of their match against Liverpool at Anfield next week.

Gunners have added depth to their squad

Although they have added depth in their creative department this summer after the signings of Eze and Noni Madueke, players like Saka and Odegaard are still key to their hopes of achieving success this season.

The Gunners are at the top of the Premier League standings with two wins from their two games, boasting a goal difference of +6 after a 1-0 win against Manchester United and a 5-0 win against Leeds United.

