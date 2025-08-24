Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's victory over Leeds in the Premier League. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have had a very productive summer transfer window, and they have now agreed a deal for their latest signing.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Nørgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyökeres and Eberechi Eze, whose arrival from Crystal Palace was confirmed on Saturday, have already joined, and business at the Emirates is not done yet. There may be another first team signing made, but efforts are also being made to strengthen the academy.

Arsenal reach agreement to sign Victor Ozhianvuna

And they are about to do so with the signing of Victor Ozhianvuna. As reported by the Irish Independent, Arsenal have struck an agreement to sign the 16-year-old from Shamrock Rovers. The Gunners will pay €2m, which is a record sale for a League of Ireland club, and with add-ons, it is possible that the total package could reach €4m.

As per FIFA rules, Victor Ozhianvuna is not able to join Arsenal until he turns 18, meaning that the deal will not go through until January 2027. At that time, he will pen a four-and-a-half-year contract in north London.

Who is Victor Ozhianvuna?

Born in Tallaght to Russian and Nigerian parents, Ozhianvuna has been with Shamrock Rovers since the age of six. He made his senior debut for the Irish club back in January, before appearing on the European stage one month later in a UEFA Conference League play-off round tie against Norwegian side Molde. And just last month, he scored his first professional goal in the FAI Cup.

Ozhianvuna is a midfielder, although he can also operate on either wing. Arsenal will see him as another starlet to add to their ranks, joining the likes of Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman. There are high hopes for him, although supporters will need to wait a while to see him in the red-and-white colours.