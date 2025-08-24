Nicolas Jackson in action for Senegal. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have had a frustrating summer due to a lack of signings, although there is still time for new additions to be made to Unai Emery’s squad. A new forward is on the agenda, and they have their sights set on Nicolas Jackson.

It has been decided that Jackson will leave Chelsea before the summer transfer window closes, and it is very possible that he stays in the Premier League. Newcastle have him as an option, although it is currently more likely that he ends up at Villa Park.

Unai Emery confident of bringing Nicolas Jackson to Aston Villa

Jackson has a good relationship with Aston Villa manager Emery, whom he worked under at Villarreal. And according to Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider), the Midlands club believe that this could give them the advantage in the race to sign the 24-year-old, who registered 10 goals and five assists in the Premier League last season.

“There’ll be a number of clubs looking at Nicolas Jackson in the last days of the transfer window. He’s out of favour at Chelsea, well down the pecking order, they have given him the green light to go, and there’s obvious links between Jackson and Unai Emery.

“Emery gave him his La Liga debut at Villarreal, the two of them both have a good relationship, and Emery is hoping that will give his team the advantage as they follow up their interest in Jackson. It’s a deal they are working on and an agreement is a high possibility. Villa are in pole position.”

It will be very interesting to see where Jackson ends up when the summer transfer window closes. Aston Villa are right up there, although there is still a way to go before an agreement is reached with Chelsea.