Aston Villa plan to sign Chelsea striker not named Nicolas Jackson

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa have explored the possibility of making a move for Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku.

Nkunku has been the subject of strong admiration from Europe’s top clubs, with both Bayern Munich and his former side RB Leipzig understood to be monitoring his situation closely.

Now, Villa have made contact to learn the conditions of a potential deal, signaling their intent to strengthen Unai Emery’s squad with an attacking addition before the deadline.

The French attacker is available on the market and it is clear that manager Enzo Maresca does not consider him a part of his plans for the future.

Christopher Nkunku has no future at Chelsea

After making several attacking additions to the squad, Nkunku has fallen down the pecking order and playing time for him at Stamford Bridge will be highly limited.

Along with the club’s desire to offload him this summer, the player himself is keen on a move away from the Blues and Aston Villa are interested in providing that opportunity.

Romano adds that Nkunku is not the only name on Villa’s radar. The Midlands club are also assessing potential moves for Nicolas Jackson, another Chelsea forward who has drawn interest from multiple European clubs this summer, as well as Marco Asensio, who could be available after slipping down the pecking order at Paris Saint-Germain.

Unai Emery wants new attacking players at Aston Villa

Villa’s enquiries show their determination to keep options open as the market enters its decisive final days.

Much will depend on Chelsea’s stance regarding both Nkunku and Jackson, with the Blues balancing squad depth against financial considerations.

Emery, after making an underwhelming start to the Premier League season, is ready to make sure that he strengthens his squad with just one week remaining in the transfer window.

Report: Chelsea tempted to try their luck with a move for award-winning 23-year-old