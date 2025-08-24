Gary Neville slams one particular Leeds United player

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Leeds United’s return to the Premier League has already presented them with some stern tests, and their clash with Arsenal highlighted just how fine the margins can be at the highest level.

While there were several underwhelming displays across the pitch, it was Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri who found himself under the microscope, with pundit Gary Neville singling him out for criticism.

Leeds United were beaten 5-0 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and the score line sums up how poor their defense and the goalkeeping department were.

Mikel Arteta’s team pushed Leeds back from the very first minute of the match and Leeds did not have any answer to the Arsenal onslaught.

Leeds United had no answer to Arsenal’s attack

Although a number of Leeds player were unimpressive, it was goalkeeper Perri who particularly caught the attention of Sky Sports pundit Neville.

Neville said on Sky Sports, as reported by The Leeds Press:

“Teams that come up from the Championship will not be able to play out the back against Arsenal. They’re one of the best defensive and pressing sides in the league!

“The goalkeeper had two or three warnings. Gyokeres just has to settle himself down. Maybe he’s reaching but he should do a lot better.

“That should be the final warning for Leeds, it’s ridiculous.”

Daniel Farke needs to address defensive issues

Neville noted that Leeds had already been given warnings earlier in the game about the dangers of attempting to build from the back against Arsenal’s aggressive press.

He was particularly frustrated with Perri’s decision-making, highlighting how the goalkeeper looked vulnerable in possession when faced with the pace and intensity of the Gunners’ forwards.

Perri’s mistake was a stark reminder of the step up in quality between the Championship and the Premier League.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke will no doubt look to address these issues in training, as defensive discipline and smart decision-making will be vital if the Yorkshire side are to secure survival this season.

