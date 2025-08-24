Mikel Arteta provides concerning update on the fitness of Bukayo Saka

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that there are fresh concerns surrounding the fitness of Bukayo Saka, after the winger was forced to come off during the Gunners’ latest outing.

The Arsenal winger was forced off in their match against Leeds United, a match that the Gunners managed to win 5-0 against Daniel Farke’s side at the Emirates Stadium.

Along with the injury suffered by captain Martin Odegaard, Arteta is now facing the setback of injury suffered by Saka, who also managed to score his first Premier League goal of the season in the same match.

Saka appeared to hold his hamstring while in conversation with the physio, suggesting that there are issues with his hamstring which could keep him out of action for a few weeks.

Mikel Arteta issues worrying Bukayo Saka update

Speaking to reporters after the match, Arteta revealed that the situation remains unclear, but the fact that Saka himself asked to be substituted is a worrying sign.

“We have to wait to understand how long he will be out,” Arteta said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“I haven’t spoken to the doctor yet, but for Bukayo to come off, it’s significant.”

Saka has built a reputation for his resilience, regularly featuring in matches despite taking heavy challenges week in and week out.

Rarely does he signal to the bench or ask to be replaced, which only heightens the concern surrounding his latest setback.

Arsenal have already lost Havertz and Odegaard

It comes at a time when the Gunners are already dealing with injuries to Kai Havertz and Odegaard.

Arsenal face Liverpool in their next Premier League match at Anfield and it is highly likely that Saka will miss the match, despite the extent of his injury still not known.

His absence will be a huge loss for the North London club but they would be hoping to replace him with the likes of Noni Madueke and latest signing Eberechi Eze.

