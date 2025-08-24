Newcastle to block transfer offers amid ongoing Alexander Isak saga

Eddie Howe, manager of Newcastle United, applauds the fans. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Newcastle are still in the midst of the Alexander Isak saga, with the prolific striker continuing to push for a move to Liverpool. But as things stand, he is set to remain in the north East, with St James’ Park officials having not seen their valuation met.

The situation with Isak has overshadowed Newcastle in recent weeks, during a period that has seen them complete deals for Aaron Ramsdale, Malick Thiaw and Jacob Ramsey. On top of this, there has also been speculation surrounding some of their other players, including Anthony Gordon, who has been linked with Liverpool himself, and Bruno Guimaraes.

Both players are incredibly vital to Newcastle, and they will be even more so in the absence of Isak – whether he stays or goes. And club bosses have now made that very clear.

Newcastle will not sell Anthony Gordon or Bruno Guimaraes

Anthony Gordon warming up for Newcastle
Anthony Gordon warming up for Newcastle. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Newcastle have no plans to sell the likes of Gordon or Guimaraes, irrespective of how the situation with Isak plays out.

“I don’t think it’ll affect any other transfers. Bruno Guimaraes – it seems with that social media post – is fully committed to Newcastle, and I don’t think Newcastle would even consider letting Anthony Gordon go either. It does seem he is happy at Newcastle as well, leading the line in the absence of Alexander Isak.”

There has been suggestions that Newcastle need to sell Isak after spending in excess of £130m on the likes of Thiaw, Ramsey and Anthony Elanga. However, club officials are clear that this is not the case, which makes sense considering that there was very little money spent over the previous three transfer windows.

It remains to be seen how the summer transfer window ends for Newcastle, but if Isak does leave, he will be the only star player to do so.

