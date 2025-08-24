Newcastle are interested in Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Newcastle are expected to be one of the Premier League’s busiest clubs for the remainder of the summer transfer window. Two new strikers will be needed if Alexander Isak joins Liverpool, and if that does happen, there could be funds available to make an additional signing.

Newcastle have already signed Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa, but given that Elliot Anderson and Sean Longstaff have departed over the last two summers, there is scope for another midfielder to be added to Eddie Howe’s squad. And the man they’re looking for could be in Italy.

Newcastle set sights on move for Davide Frattesi

As per Sport Witness (via GiveMeSport), Newcastle hold an interest in Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi. The 25-year-old, who scored five Serie A goals in only nine starts last season, has also attracted attention from Man United, although a move to St James’ Park is believed to be more likely at this stage.

According to the report, Inter are prepared to sell Frattesi for £35m, which would be a very achievable price for Newcastle – especially if they were to get their desired £150m from the sale of Isak to Liverpool.

Newcastle are in the process of building their squad for this season’s Champions League, and they will be hoping to do better than two years ago. Frattesi has plenty of European experience with Inter, so he could be an ideal squad signing ahead of their return to the competition.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Newcastle make a move for Frattesi, who also has 29 caps for Italy. It could depend on Isak’s possible departure, especially as the club’s priority is to bring in at least one new striker before the summer transfer window closes in the first week of September.