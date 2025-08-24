Erik Ten Hag set sights on late summer move for Newcastle striker

Eddie Howe and Erik ten Hag. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images, Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Newcastle may end up selling Alexander Isak to Liverpool, and he may not be the only striker to leave St James’ Park before the summer transfer window closes.

It’s no secret that Newcastle are scouring the market for a new striker (or two). So far, they have missed out on the likes of Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko, which means that they are scrambling to get someone in before the deadline.

Isak’s self-imposed exile, coupled with Callum Wilson’s contract expiration, means that Newcastle only have Will Osula as a natural striker option in Eddie Howe’s squad. But despite this, there is now a chance that he moves on this summer.

Bayer Leverkusen interested in Newcastle striker Will Osula

According to Florian Plettenberg (via Geordie Boot Boys), Bayer Leverkusen are interested in signing Osula, who has had a difficult time at Newcastle since his 2024 move from Sheffield United. The 22-year-old does not appear to be trusted by Howe, as was shown during the Premier League opener against Aston Villa when winger Anthony Gordon started as a number nine.

Newcastle paid a total of £15m to sign Osula 12 months ago, but they could now be set to cash in. If so, it could mean that another forward player is needed on top of the two strikers that club bosses are trying to bring in – which would open the door for Isak to join Liverpool.

It is gearing up to be a very busy end to the summer for Newcastle, who will sign at least one player before the transfer window slams shut at the start of September. It will be interesting to see whether Isak, Osula or both end up leaving St James’ Park before then.