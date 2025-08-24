Newcastle want to bring at least one new striker to St James' Park. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle are set for a very busy end to the summer transfer window, as they aim to resolve their striker situation. Alexander Isak could join Liverpool, but that would only happen if two new signings were to arrive – and one of those could do so next week.

It’s no secret that Newcastle are interested in Yoane Wissa, who is pushing hard to leave Brentford. The 28-year-old has made it clear to club bosses that he wants to join Eddie Howe’s side before the summer is out, although there is a clear disparity between the valuations of the two Premier League teams.

Despite this, there remains confidence that an agreement can be reached, which would allow Wissa to join Newcastle.

Newcastle could wrap up Yoane Wissa deal next week

And according to Craig Hope (via NUFC Blog), that could happen next week. The DR Congo international, who scored 19 goals in the Premier League last season, believes that he will be able to join Newcastle in the coming days, as he continues to hope that an agreement can be found with Brentford.

It’s believed that Newcastle would be signing Wissa to replace Callum Wilson, who left Newcastle earlier in the summer upon the expiry of his contract. His arrival, should it happen, is not expected to have an impact on whether Isak joins Liverpool, as St James’ Park bosses would need another new face in before they can open the door to the Premier League champions.

It will be interesting to see whether Wissa does get his move to Newcastle before the summer transfer window closes. There is generally a feel of confidence surrounding the matter, but there is a reported £20m gap in valuation between the two clubs – and if it is not closed, it could mean that the striker stays at Brentford.