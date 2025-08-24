Report: Aston Villa submit offer to sign Barcelona player

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

With the transfer deadline fast approaching, Aston Villa appear to be edging closer to what could be one of their most significant moves of the summer.

According to reports from El País, relayed by Sport Witness, Villa are pushing hard to secure the services of Marc Casado, the highly rated 21-year-old midfielder from Barcelona.

It has been a challenging window so far for Unai Emery’s side. Despite their determination to bolster the squad, several of Villa’s pursuits have failed to materialise.

However, Casado’s situation at Barcelona has presented an opportunity, and Villa are keen to take full advantage.

Aston Villa submit offer to sign Marc Casado

The club’s hierarchy have reportedly submitted an offer of €30 million, matching Barca’s valuation of the player, in a bid to accelerate negotiations.

Villa’s ambition does not end with the transfer fee. They are also prepared to offer Casado a lucrative contract that would quadruple his current wages, showing just how determined the Midlands club are to bring him to Villa Park.

For Casado, who has grown within Barcelona’s system and broken into the senior side last season, the decision is far from straightforward. While the lure of the Premier League is strong, the midfielder is also considering his role and development opportunities carefully.

Villa face competition from Premier League rivals Wolves

Casado featured in 20 La Liga matches for Barcelona last season and also played in seven of their 10 Champions League fixtures, contributing one goal and six assists across all competitions.

Villa, though, are not alone in the race. Several Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation closely, with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham already named as one of the challengers for his signature.

The final week of the transfer window could therefore spark a fierce battle, but for now, Villa remain optimistic of getting the deal over the line.

