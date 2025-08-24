Ruben Amorim confirms Andre Onana news ahead of Fulham vs Man United

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has shed light on his decision to start Altay Bayindir ahead of Andre Onana, confirming that the choice was purely a technical one.

The move raised eyebrows before kick-off, with Onana dropping to the bench, but Amorim insisted it was part of his responsibility as manager to make difficult calls in the interest of the team.

The goalkeeper also missed United’s first match of the season against Arsenal, a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

Last week, Onana did not make it to the squad for the match but this week he has been selected but only for a role on the bench.

Why Andre Onana has been left on the bench for Man United

Amorim was clear in his reasoning. “It’s the kind of decision that the manager has to make,” he said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“Just try to see the game, try to imagine the next game and try to put the best players to win the game, so I did that.”

Amorim’s decision to turn to Bayindir once again this week shows that the Portuguese manager does not have much faith in Onana, who has struggled during his difficult time at Man United.

Bayindir has spent most of his career at Old Trafford as the back-up option to Onana but for the first two games of the season, the Turkish goalkeeper has been given the nod above Onana.

Ruben Amorim is not afraid to make big calls

For Amorim, the focus remains on ensuring United have the right balance in every fixture. The manager suggested that selections may continue to be fluid depending on the demands of upcoming matches.

While Onana’s omission naturally attracted headlines, Amorim emphasized that this was not a punishment but rather a tactical call based on the opponent and the needs of the squad on the day.

Whether Bayindir retains his place or Onana reclaims the number one spot, Amorim’s approach signals that no position is guaranteed.

Ruben Amorim confirms the reason behind leaving Benjamin Sesko on the bench