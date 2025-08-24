Ruben Amorim makes U-turn on Man United star who was dropped against Arsenal

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been included in the travelling squad for the trip to London as the Red Devils prepare to face Fulham in the Premier League.

According to journalist Sam Cohen, the 29-year-old shot-stopper has boarded the team coach and is making the journey south with his teammates.

While his presence with the squad has now been confirmed, there is still no official clarity over whether he will be handed a starting role at Craven Cottage.

United manager Ruben Amorim is expected to make a late decision on the goalkeeper situation, with Onana’s involvement depending on a number of tactical and fitness considerations.

Andre Onana was out of the Man United squad last week

Amorim made the decision to not include Onana in Man United’s first match of the season against Arsenal.

It was a match in which United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir made a mistake that eventually lead to Arsenal scoring the only goal of the match through Riccardo Calafiori.

Bayindir failed to deal with a ball in the box and Arsenal, who are well known for making the most of set-piece situations, took complete advantage and scored to ensure a famous win at Old Trafford.

This weekend’s clash with Fulham comes at a crucial time for United, who are eager to find consistency following a shaky start to the season.

Onana might still have a future at Old Trafford

Although they showed promising signs in attack through the presence of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, they need points on the table soon to kick start their season and push for a place in the Champions League next season.

Onana’s presence in the travelling party at least suggests that he remains firmly in Amorim’s thoughts as the club looks to build momentum.

Unless they make a dramatic move in the final few days of the transfer window, United are set to play this season with both Onana and Bayindir as their goalkeeping options.

