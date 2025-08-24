Ruben Amorim confirms the reason behind leaving Benjamin Sesko on the bench

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has called for patience as new signing Benjamin Sesko continues his adaptation period at the club.

The Slovenian striker, who arrived this summer in a highly anticipated move, was once again named among the substitutes, prompting questions about his integration into the first-team setup.

Sesko was left on the bench in United’s first game of the season against Arsenal at Old Trafford and now in their second match of the season, an away trip to Fulham, Sesko has once again been left on the bench by Amorim.

Amorim explained that Sesko’s gradual introduction is part of a carefully managed plan.

Ruben Amorim explains Benjamin Sesko decision

“Benjamin has been with us for two weeks, he’s trying to understand everything,” the Portuguese coach said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“We need to be patient a little. We just want to win the match and try to help all our players.”

At just 22 years of age, however, the Premier League represents a major step up in terms of physicality, tactical demands, and intensity. Amorim has stressed the importance of not rushing the youngster, especially at a club where expectations are always sky-high.

For now, Sesko has been used primarily as an impact option off the bench, giving him opportunities to build confidence and rhythm without the pressure of leading the line immediately.

United’s style under their new manager places heavy emphasis on pressing, movement, and fluid attacking patterns, all of which require time for new arrivals to master.

Man United fans need to be patient with Sesko

Supporters eager to see Sesko unleashed from the start may need to remain patient, but there is no doubt about the long-term plan. United view him as a central figure for the future.

As Amorim made clear, the focus right now is on winning games and creating the right environment for every player to succeed.

The United faithful will be excited once again about Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo who are both starting the match after their impressive performances against Arsenal last week.

Secret meeting: Influential Man United star involved in talks for high-profile move