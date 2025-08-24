Maghnes Akliouche in action for AS Monaco. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

After missing out on Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze, Tottenham are looking elsewhere in their bid to add attacking quality to Thomas Frank’s squad. James Maddison’s absence makes a signing even more of a necessity, and club bosses are considering a number of options.

Man City’s Savinho is the leading candidate, and although the player himself is open to joining, a club-to-club agreement has yet to be reached. And with a £70m asking price having now been set, Tottenham could consider other candidates – and one of those is reported to be Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche.

Tottenham keen on Maghnes Akliouche as Savinho alternative

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has confirmed Tottenham are keeping tabs on Akliouche, whose asking price will be much more achievable compared to the one set by Man City for Savinho.

“The one that seems to be catching their eye is the Monaco star, Maghnes Akliouche. He’s a very talented young player, and could be available for around £47.5m.

“He’s a top young player, 23 years old, probably one of the most exciting young talents in Ligue 1 right now – he can play as a winger, or as a number 10 as well. If Tottenham aren’t able to resurrect their deal for Savinho, Akliouche would be a decent alternative, and it does seem that Monaco would sell at the right price.”

Akliouche had an impressive 2024-25 season, as he registered seven goals and 12 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions for Monaco. At 23, he is still years away from his prime, and £47.5m could be an excellent price to bring him in at.

For now, the focus remains on Savinho, but if it is decided that a deal cannot be done for the Brazil international, there is every chance that Tottenham pivot to Akliouche.