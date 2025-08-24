(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s trip to Craven Cottage proved to be a nightmare in one defining moment as captain Bruno Fernandes blasted a crucial penalty high over the bar, failing to convert a golden opportunity in a match that ultimately ended goalless.

The drama unfolded when United were awarded a spot-kick following a VAR intervention after Calvin Bassey appeared to haul back Mason Mount in the box.

As Fernandes stepped forward, seeking to break the deadlock, a bizarre distraction occurred: referee Chris Kavanagh, inadvertently collided with the Portuguese midfielder.

The incident triggered an animated exchange, delaying the kick and leaving Fernandes visibly unsettled. Moments later, the penalty sailed over the crossbar.

Bruno Fernandes had a moment to forget against Fulham

“That is an ugly one” Bruno Fernandes SMASHES his penalty over the bar! 😲 pic.twitter.com/z5LKhftUxo — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 24, 2025

Before the penalty incident, both sides had tested each other with promising spells.

Matheus Cunha hit the post and missed another great opportunity to score while Fulham have looked dangerous from set piece situations.

The psychological blow of missing such a significant opportunity looms large. If United are to turn the tide and spark momentum, someone must step up and fast.

Man United have options on the bench with striker Benjamin Sesko waiting to get his opportunity to show his talent.

The striker also started from the bench against Arsenal last week and this week has been the same for him.

Amorim has enough talent at his disposal to turn things around but they also need to be wary of the threat that Fulham will pose.

The Man United star has been in the news this week off the pitch as well as reports of a move to Saudi Arabia have emerged.

