West Ham manager Graham Potter discovers how many games he has to save his job

Graham Potter could soon be sacked by West Ham. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The 2025-26 Premier League season is only two games old, and already, the first managerial sacking could happen at West Ham, who have had a disastrous start to the new campaign.

The Hammers lost 3-0 at Sunderland in their opening match before a thumping 5-1 defeat to Chelsea at the London Stadium on Friday. Coupled with a below-par transfer window so far, which has now seen them turn their attention to Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling, the pressure is firmly on Graham Potter.

Potter has only managed a meagre 0.95 points-per-game as West Ham manager, which is the poorest record of any manager in West Ham’s history. The club’s hierarchy will be aware of this, and should this become even worse, they are prepared to make their move.

Graham Potter to be sacked if West Ham lose next two games

According to the Express, Potter could be sacked if West Ham lose their next two matches. The Hammers face Wolves in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday, before a trip to Nottingham Forest next weekend in their latest Premier League fixture.

If West Ham were to lose to Wolves and Nottingham Forest, the club’s hierarchy are expected to discuss Potter’s future during the international break. And if it gets to that, there is a good chance that he is relieves of his duties as manager.

Potter could become the second West Ham manager to be sacked in the space of 12 months, following Julen Lopetegui’s firing in 2024. He will be very aware that pressure is building on his shoulders, and as such, there will be a desperation to get a signing or two in the door at the London Stadium before the trip to the City Ground next weekend. If they can do that, there would be more confidence for a positive result against Nottingham Forest.