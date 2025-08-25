Seismic Alexander Isak update drops hours before Newcastle vs Liverpool encounter

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

The Swedish striker has made it clear to the Magpies that he is not interested in playing for them.

Liverpool had an offer rejected for the attacker, a package worth £120million, and the Magpies are keen on keeping him at the club.

The rumours are refusing to go away with some reports suggested that the Reds are ready to make a fresh offer for the striker who scored 27 goals in all competitions for Eddie Howe’s team last season.

Isak is currently not training with his Newcastle teammates and he is doing everything possible in his power to force a move to Anfield this summer.

Alexander Isak could play for Newcastle United again

The Isak saga makes Liverpool’s trip to St. James’ Park tonight even more fascinating.

An interesting update has dropped just a few hours before the big match in Newcastle tonight.

According to Football Insider, if Isak’s move to Liverpool does not materialise, he could play for Newcastle again.

The attacker has burned all the bridges between him and the fans but even despite that, if he fails to make the move to Merseyside this summer, he could still be welcomed back in the team and resume his career at the club.

The striker may have to apologise to fans and teammates

Isak has recently made it clear that he is not interested in playing for Newcastle again since the club broke promises about a potential move away this summer but failure to secure his move to Anfield may put him in a tricky situation and he may be forced to apologise to the fans, his teammates and the club officials.

In a season when most players are ready to prove themselves in order to get ready for the World Cup next year, Isak would be doing himself no favours if he refuses to play for the club after the transfer window shuts down.

It could all change when the January transfer window opens but as things stand, the striker is more likely to stay at Newcastle than making a move to the defending Premier League champions.

