Arsenal poised to beat Tottenham to another signing as talks underway for €60m defender

Piero Hincapie in action for Bayer Leverkusen. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Arsenal have had a very busy summer transfer window so far, and it is now clear that their business is not yet over – in terms of both arrivals and exits. After the signing of Eberechi Eze was confirmed over the weekend, the club have now looked on to their next target.

It’s been reported in recent days that Jakub Kiwior is edging closer to joining Porto, which will leave Arsenal with one defender less. Mikel Arteta has Riccardo Calafiori that can cover as a left-sided central defender, but rather, it has been decided that a replacement will be sought. And that replacement is expected to be Piero Hincapie.

Arsenal open talks with Bayer Leverkusen for Piero Hincapie

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JUNE 30: Piero Hincapie of Ecuador reacts during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Mexico and Ecuador at State Farm Stadium on June 30, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

As per David Ornstein, Arsenal are working on a deal to sign Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen. The 23-year-old has a €60m release clause, although it is hoped that an agreement can be reached for lower than this figure.

News of Arsenal’s move for Hincapie came hours after Fabrizio Romano reported that Tottenham are in for Hincapie, with their desire being to agree a loan deal with an obligation to buy the Ecuador international next summer for €60m. But like with Eze, the player would prefer a move to the Emirates, as per Ben Jacobs.

Hincapie, who has also been linked with Chelsea in recent weeks, will only arrive at Arsenal if Kiwior moves on, which is looking increasingly likely. And if a deal is done, it would undoubtedly strengthen Arteta’s squad for the 2025-26 season and beyond, thus increasing their chances of taking home their first Premier League title in 22 years.

