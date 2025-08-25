Lucas Paqueta could be set to leave West Ham. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have had a quiet summer transfer window so far, but there is expected to significant movement before next week’s deadline. A new forward is wanted, and a midfielder could also arrive at Villa Park.

Marco Bizot and Evann Guessand are the only senior signings that Aston Villa have made this summer, but there is every chance that multiple additions are made before the summer transfer window comes to a close. A move for Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson has been touted, and he may not be the only Premier League star to join.

Aston Villa set sights on move for Lucas Paqueta

As per the Daily Mail (via GiveMeSport), Aston Villa are interested in making a late move for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta. The 27-year-old could be allowed to leave the London Stadium before next week’s deadline, despite having recently been cleared of spot-fixing allegations by the FA.

West Ham would allow Paqueta to depart if they received an offer in the region of £60m, as this would allow much-needed reinforcements to be added to Graham Potter’s squad, who have had a very tough start to the new Premier League season.

Paqueta has shown himself to be a top-quality playmaker during his time at West Ham, although he has struggled over the last 12 months. Unai Emery could be the man to help him get back on track, although Aston Villa Park may struggle to reach West Ham’s asking price due to PSR restrictions.

On top of this, the report has claimed that Paqueta is prioritising a move to a club in the Champions League, which is bad news for Aston Villa considering that Tottenham have also been credited with an interest in the Brazil international. Because of these details, a deal may be tricky to pull off.