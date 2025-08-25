Bid rejected: Newcastle United make £50m offer but suffer another transfer setback

(Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have hit a stumbling block in their pursuit of Jorgen Strand Larsen, after Wolverhampton Wanderers firmly rejected an approach worth £50 million for the Norwegian striker.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Magpies had submitted a flat bid with no add-ons, following what they believed were constructive discussions between the two clubs.

However, Wolves have made their position clear; the 25-year-old forward is not for sale.

For Newcastle, the rejection comes as a blow in their hunt for a long-term replacement for Callum Wilson.

The attacker left the club this summer for more playing time and decided to join West Ham United.

Newcastle United bid for Jorgen Strand Larsen gets rejected

The Magpies are looking to add depth to their attacking department and see Strand Larsen as the ideal player for their squad but Wolves have wasted no time in rejected the offer from Eddie Howe’s team, also making it clear that the striker is not for sale this summer.

Despite Wolves’ current stance, Newcastle are not expected to walk away from the deal entirely.

Sources suggest the club could return with an improved package that includes performance-related add-ons or structured payments, though Wolves’ firm “not for sale” message will make negotiations challenging.

The Magpies have struggled to sign players this summer and have been the subject of several rejections.

The likes of Hugo Ekitike, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Joao Pedro have all rejected a move to St. James’ Park this summer and Wolves have become the latest club to inflict more misery on Howe’s team.

Eddie Howe faces a tricky situation after latest rejection

For now, Strand Larsen remains a Wolves player, and it would take a significant shift in stance for that to change before the transfer window closes.

The 25-year-old striker scored 14 Premier League goals last season and impressed the recruitment staff at St. James’ Park.

Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is another name on the radar of the officials at Newcastle.

With just around a week remaining in the transfer window to shut down, Howe has to make a decision soon on his latest strategy.

