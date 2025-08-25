Bid rejected: Tottenham face another rejection after making €70m move

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur’s ambitious move for highly rated midfielder Nico Paz has been firmly rejected, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The North London club submitted a package worth around €70 million in an attempt to lure the Argentine talent away from Como, but the bid was turned down on Sunday night.

Romano reports that while Tottenham were serious in their pursuit of Paz, the player himself made it clear that his priority is to remain with Como, at least for the immediate future.

Nico Paz has been making the headlines in Serie A

The 20-year-old has enjoyed rapid development in Italy, and his long-term ambition is firmly tied to Real Madrid, who continue to monitor his progress closely.

The Spanish giants have already safeguarded their position regarding the midfielder’s future.

Real Madrid hold a €10 million buy-back clause, which becomes active in 2026, giving them the option to bring Paz back to the Santiago Bernabeu at a fraction of his growing market value.

Even before that date, Romano notes that Real are prepared to match any proposals from rival clubs, ensuring that their academy product will not slip away to another European club.

For Como, the situation remains positive despite rejecting such a substantial fee.

The club is expected to be financially compensated by Real Madrid when the buy-back clause is eventually activated, meaning they will still profit from nurturing the midfielder.

In the meantime, they will continue to benefit from his performances in Serie A, where he has become one of the most talked-about young players.

Tottenham suffer another rejection in the transfer market

Tottenham’s rejected offer highlights just how highly rated Paz is across Europe.

Spurs were willing to make him a central figure in their project under Thomas Frank, but the teenager’s determination to hold out for a Real Madrid future leaves the Premier League side with no room to negotiate further.

It is yet another rejection for Spurs after Eberechi Eze decided to turn down a move in order to join their Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Spurs are exploring the market to find creative players but they do not have long left before the transfer window shuts down.

