Nicolas Jackson in action for Chelsea during the Club World Cup. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Chelsea will be very busy during the final week of the summer transfer window, with both signings and sales expected. One player destined to leave Stamford Bridge is Nicolas Jackson, who has now taken a step closer to joining his next club.

Earlier this month, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca confirmed that Jackson will be leaving, with the Senegal international having been replaced by Joao Pedro and Liam Delap over the summer. A number of clubs have registered their interest, and recently, it had appeared that Aston Villa were favourites to sign him.

However, this is no longer the case, with Jackson now set to end his two-year stay in the Premier League in exchange for a move to Germany.

Nicolas Jackson agrees personal terms with Bayern Munich

As reported by Christian Falk, Jackson is now pushing to join Bayern Munich, having now agreed personal terms with the reigning Bundesliga champions – who will now make an approach to Chelsea in hope of securing a deal before the summer transfer window closes across Europe next Monday.

Bayern are hopeful of agreeing a loan deal with Chelsea, and given that reports that stated that this will be possible (as long as there is an obligation to buy in 2026), there is a good chance that the two clubs will be able to thrash this one out over the coming days.

Jackson will not be the only player to leave Chelsea before next Monday’s deadline, with Christian Nkunku and Axel Disasi also among those set to depart. By comparison, Stamford Bridge officials are hopeful of agreeing the signings of Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho from RB Leipzig and Man United respectively – although there could very well be another surprise addition made to Maresca’s squad.