Oliver Glasner and Steve Parish at odds over possible Crystal Palace signing

Yeremy Pino is a target for Crystal Palace. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace will be busy for the final week of the summer transfer window as they seek to replace Eberechi Eze, following his move to Arsenal. Numerous targets are being considered by Selhurst Park officials, although not all of them have everyone’s backing.

£67.5m was brought in from Eze’s sale, so there is money to spent on one or two attacking additions to Oliver Glasner’s squad. The German is said to be keen on Crystal Palace making a move for Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, although owner Steve Parish has his sights set on a different option.

Crystal Palace officials at odds over Yeremy Pino deal

According to The Sun (via The Hard Tackle), Parish is keen for Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino to be signed, with the Spain international having been added to Crystal Palace’s shortlist in the past seven days.

However, Glasner – who has voiced his concerns over the club’s transfer business – does not believe that Pino would fit into his tactical style, which is why he want Crystal Palace to prioritise a move for Tzolis instead.

Glasner and Parish will need to come to a mutual agreement on how best to replace Eze – and considering that the summer transfer window closes next Monday, it will need to happen as soon as possible. It is critical that there is a general consensus, otherwise there could be serious blowback in the coming months.

It will be interesting to see whether Pino or Tzolis arrives at Selhurst Park before next Monday, but equally, there is every chance that Crystal Palace move on to someone else. There have been links with Leicester’s Bilal El Khannouss in recent weeks, although there is a chance that he joins Tottenham instead as a replacement for the injured James Maddison.