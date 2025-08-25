Just in: Arsenal find the full extent of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard injuries

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been dealt a significant setback ahead of their trip to Anfield this weekend, with Bukayo Saka expected to sit out due to a hamstring problem sustained in the emphatic 5-0 victory over Leeds United.

The England international was forced off during the second half at the Emirates and medical examinations have suggested that he could be out of action for around three-four weeks, according to BBC.

The timing of the injury is particularly frustrating for both club and country. Not only will Saka be absent for Arsenal’s highly anticipated showdown with Liverpool on Sunday, but he will also miss England’s upcoming World Cup qualifying fixtures against Andorra and Serbia.

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard avoid long term injury

Saka’s absence is compounded by the uncertainty surrounding Martin Odegaard, who is also a doubt for the trip to Merseyside.

The Arsenal captain was withdrawn in the first half against Leeds after taking a knock to his shoulder. Witnesses reported that the Norwegian midfielder was visibly in discomfort as he left the pitch, and he later departed the stadium with his arm supported by a sling.

Despite the worrying scenes, there is cautious optimism within the Arsenal camp.

Club sources have indicated that Odegaard’s issue may not be as severe as first feared. While a late fitness test is likely to determine his availability against Liverpool, medical staff believe that neither he nor Saka will be facing long-term spells on the sidelines.

Arsenal will be relieved after the latest update

The situation has at least offered Arsenal a degree of relief, especially given their intense schedule across domestic and European competitions.

With the international break approaching, the club hopes both players can use the pause to aid their recovery, limiting the number of matches missed.

Still, the potential absence of two of Arsenal’s most influential players ahead of a trip to the defending champions is a major concern for manager Mikel Arteta.

Sunday’s clash at Anfield could prove crucial in the Premier League title race, and Arsenal will be desperate to have as close to a full-strength side as possible.

