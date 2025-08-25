Man City step up chase of ‘excellent’ Champions League winner after Spurs defeat

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City are edging closer to what could be one of the biggest goalkeeper transfers of the summer, with Gianluigi Donnarumma having already agreed personal terms to join Pep Guardiola’s side.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Italian international is keen on making the move to the Premier League champions, but the deal is still contingent on several key factors before it can be finalised.

Discussions between City and Paris Saint-Germain are understood to be progressing, with both clubs working to find common ground on the transfer fee.

Man City could sign Donnarumma in bargain fee

PSG initially valued their goalkeeper at around €50 million, but Romano reports that City are expected to secure the player for less than that figure should negotiations continue smoothly.

A switch to the Etihad would not only provide Donnarumma with the opportunity to work under Guardiola but also to test himself in the Premier League.

City are particularly looking for a new goalkeeper this summer. Although they have signed James Trafford from Burnley, the goalkeeper is still inexperienced at the top level and his shaky performance against Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday showed that he needs more time before becoming City’s first choice goalkeeper.

Ederson heading out of the club?

Donnarumma’s potential transfer is not yet a foregone conclusion. Much depends on the future of Ederson, Man City’s current No.1.

The Brazilian has been linked with a summer move to Galatasaray, and City will not push forward for Donnarumma until Ederson’s situation is resolved.

Should the Turkish giants succeed in luring Ederson away, the path would be clear for Donnarumma to become Guardiola’s new long-term goalkeeper.

The Italian International has been labelled as an “excellent” player. He is easily one of the best players in the world and his contribution to PSG’s success last season is well-documented.

