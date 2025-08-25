(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and the player himself is reportedly keen on a move to Anfield.

The Reds have identified the England international defender as their primary defensive target this summer and during the final days of the transfer window, the Merseyside club could make a move for him.

However, the situation has changed now with Daily Star reporting that Manchester City have entered the race to sign the centre-back.

Marc Guehi is expected to leave Crystal Palace

Guehi, who has entered the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, is being linked with a move away from the Eagles.

The FA Cup and Community Shield winners are open to offloading the defender this summer in order to avoid the prospect of losing him for nothing next year.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool were considered the frontrunners to sign the Palace star but Guardiola’s interest might add a new dimension to the transfer saga.

First and foremost, City are looking to offload two defenders this summer: Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji.

Provided they are successful in doing so, they are going to target Guehi and compete against their Premier League rivals Liverpool in the race to sign him.

Liverpool and Man City set to battle for Guehi

As per the report, Akanji is being chased by Galatasaray while Ake has attracted interest from David Moyes’ Everton team.

The final few days of the transfer window could provide us with an exciting transfer battle between two of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

While they have battled for the league title in recent seasons, now they could be up against each other to sign one of England’s most consistent players in Guehi.

Report: Attacker gets in touch with Liverpool star to get feedback about the club