Jorgen Strand Larsen in action for Wolves against Bournemouth. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Newcastle are still desperately trying to sign at least one striker before the summer transfer window closes next week. Two would be required in the event of Alexander Isak leaving, but as things stand, he is set to stay.

Yoane Wissa is a leading candidate to join Newcastle, having tried to push through a move from Brentford. At the same time, St James’ Park officials are considering other options, and one of them is Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Strand Larsen, who has reportedly agreed personal terms with Newcastle, impressed in his first Premier League campaign in 2024-25, scoring 14 goals for Wolves. And while that could earn him a move to the north East, it is currently looking unlikely that he will leave Molineux.

Newcastle put off by Jorgen Strand Larsen asking price

As reported by Football Insider, a deal for Strand Larsen to join Newcastle is looking increasingly unlikely to happen, as Wolves are reluctant to sell – and if they were to let the Norway international go, it would need to be for at least £60m.

Wolves paid a total of £25m to sign Strand Larsen from La Liga side Celta Vigo, so a sale would represent a very nice profit. But there is no need for Molineux officials to orchestrate a deal, given that they have already raised funds from the sales of Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri earlier in the summer.

Strand Larsen is not said to be near the top of Newcastle’s striker shortlist, despite reports of an agreement on personal terms. For now, it appears that they will continue trying for Wissa, but if Isak were to join Liverpool in the coming days, it would open the door for negotiations to be held with Wolves – although they would be far from straightforward.