Eddie Howe is about to welcome a new striker at Newcastle. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle are in the market for a new striker, and one will be making the move to St James’ Park later this week.

Last year, it was reported that Newcastle were pursuing a deal for Georgian wonderkid Vakhtang Salia, who plays for Dinamo Tbilisi. And despite him attracting attention from the likes of Arsenal, it was the north East club that won the race for his signature, with that agreement having been reached by former sporting director Paul Mitchell. And after months of waiting, they are about to get their man.

Newcastle ready to welcome Vakhtang Salia to St James’ Park

As per FIFA rules, Salia has not been able to join Newcastle until he turns 18, which he does later this week. And ahead of his move to England, he has penned a heartfelt message to Dinamo Tbilisi and their supporters on Instagram, as per NUFC Feed.

“The moment has come when I have to say goodbye to my home club. It’s not easy, but I know it’s part of football and a new phase of my career ahead. I spent a lot of time at Dinamo – after almost every age group in the academy, I adapted to the first team shirt and that’s where I became a professional footballer. I’ll never forget my debut goal scored in Torpedo’s net.

“I learned everything I know now at this club, and I’m very grateful to everyone I’ve met along the way – coaches, teammates, management, staff and fans. I know that there is a long way ahead of me and I am ready to give everything I can to succeed. Farewell, but I believe that we will definitely meet in the future. Blue and white all the way!”

Salia will become the third teenage starlet to join Newcastle this summer, after Antonio Cordero and Park Seung-soo, who was involved with Eddie Howe’s squad during pre-season. Salia could also get a chance in the first team over the coming months, especially if a senior striker cannot be brought in before the transfer window closes next Monday.