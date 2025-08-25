Nottingham Forest line up shock Nuno Espirito Santo replacement

Nuno Espirito Santo is at risk of being sacked as Nottingham Forest manager. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest could soon be looking for a new manager, with strong rumours that Nuno Espirito Santo could be sacked. The Portuguese has reportedly clashed with owner Evangelos Marinakis over the club’s transfer business this summer, and this could lead to him losing his job.

It would be a massive shock if Nuno were to leave, considering the job he did last season. Whoever were to replace him would have a lot to live up to, and an early candidate has now appeared to emerge.

Brendan Rodgers could take over at Nottingham Forest

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Forest could bring in Brendan Rodgers to replace Nuno, with the former Liverpool and Leicester manager becoming increasingly unhappy at Celtic.

“It’s still a possibility that Rodgers could walk away. There’s been talk that he could be considered for the Nottingham Forest job if that comes up, and if he’s offered that role, I think he would take it.

“It seems he’s always had one eye on a potential return to the Premier League. I don’t think he’s happy with the support the board have given him in the transfer market. He wants to improve his squad, keep that distance between them and Rangers, and be competitive in the European competitions as well. But it seems the board are content to rest on their laurels knowing they’re so far ahead.

“If they’re not backing him and not striving to improve, what’s the point of staying there? That’s how he will look at it, so he’s been keeping his powder dry and if such an opportunity comes up for him to manage in the Premier League, he’ll take it.”

It will be interesting to see how the manager situation plays out at Forest over the coming weeks. Nuno remains in charge for now, but that could change quickly.