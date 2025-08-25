Christos Tzolis could be set for a move to Crystal Palace. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace will be busy during the final week of the summer transfer window, as they seek to replace Eberechi Eze. The 27-year-old, who joined Arsenal over the weekend, is a big loss, but the £67.5m can be used to add one or two attacking reinforcements to Oliver Glasner’s squad for the Premier League and UEFA Conference League.

It has been a quiet summer so far for Crystal Palace, with only Walter Benitez and Borna Sosa having arrived at Selhurst Park. But there is certain to be at least one more addition before next Monday’s deadline, and Glasner will have a say in who is brought in – he has his sights set on a Champions League winger.

Oliver Glasner wants Christos Tzolis brought to Crystal Palace

As per The Sun (via The Hard Tackle), Glasner has urged Crystal Palace owner Steve Parish to complete a deal for Christos Tzolis. The 23-year-old has been a standout performer for Club Brugge over the last 12 months, and he could now be set to continue his career in the Premier League.

Glasner sees Tzolis as a player with the directness, energy, and attacking instincts, which would make him a good replacement for the departed Eze. A deal could be done for a fee in the region of £20m, which would leave money left over to address other areas of the first team squad before the summer transfer window closes.

It will be interesting to follow Crystal Palace’s moves for the remainder of the transfer window. Glasner knows exactly what is needed for his squad, but whether an agreement is reached with Parish on the matter remains to be keen.