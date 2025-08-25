Personal terms agreed: Man United in advanced talks to sign star with ‘strong mentality’

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United look set to strengthen their goalkeeping department, with the club now in advanced negotiations to sign Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens, according to GiveMeSport.

The 23-year-old Belgian has emerged as the latest transfer target for new head coach Ruben Amorim, who continues to reshape the squad this summer.

Lammens was notably left out of Antwerp’s matchday squad against Mechelen on Sunday, a decision widely interpreted as a sign of how close talks have progressed.

Man United agree personal terms with Senne Lammens

Reports suggest that the young goalkeeper has already agreed personal terms with Man United, bringing the deal another step closer to completion.

The Red Devils are believed to have tabled a proposal worth around £17 million, while Antwerp are pushing for a fee just above the £20 million mark.

Despite the slight difference in valuations, sources close to the negotiations indicate that this is not expected to become a stumbling block. Both clubs are optimistic that a compromise will be reached in the coming days, paving the way for Lammens to become Amorim’s next signing.

Importantly, this signing is not expected to impact the immediate future of Andre Onana, who remains the club’s established No.1.

Instead, Lammens is seen as a longer-term investment, a player who can learn under Onana while being gradually integrated into the first-team picture.

Senne Lammens has caught the attention of big clubs

Highly rated in Belgium for his shot-stopping and distribution, Lammens has been monitored by several European clubs, but United appear to have moved quickly to get ahead of the competition.

Bart Tamsyn, Transfermarkt’s Area Manager for Belgium and former Club Brugge scout was full of praise for the goalkeeper:

“Lammens has an incredibly strong mentality and remains calm in all circumstances. He also proved last season that he has real goalkeeping qualities, as no one made more saves in the Jupiler Pro League than he did. In addition, Lammens is a goalkeeper who looks for the footballing solution and is comfortable with both his right and left foot.”

