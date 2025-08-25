Report: Liverpool departure still possible for ‘reliable’ star with discussions underway

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas could be set for a late move away from Anfield, with AS Roma emerging as serious contenders for his signature.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, discussions are underway between the two clubs regarding a potential loan deal, as the Greek international edges closer to the exit door before the transfer window shuts.

The 29-year-old has struggled for regular game time on Merseyside and finds himself slipping further down the pecking order.

Kostas Tsimikas is on his way out of Liverpool

With the summer arrival of Milos Kerkez, Tsimikas is now considered third-choice left-back behind both the Hungarian and long-time starter Andrew Robertson. That situation has opened the door for clubs across Europe to explore the possibility of signing him.

Roma have reportedly begun talks with Liverpool over the last few days, hoping to strike a deal that would bring Tsimikas to the Italian capital.

The Giallorossi are keen to reinforce their squad as they prepare for another season competing in both Serie A and the Europa League. While sources caution that an agreement will not be straightforward, Roma’s intent to get a deal done quickly is clear.

Tsimikas has attracted plenty of interest throughout the summer, with Nottingham Forest, Valencia, and Lille all previously linked to the Greek defender. However, no concrete progress was made with those clubs, leaving the door open for Roma to make their move.

The Reds player has been described as ‘reliable’ for being a crucial back-up option for the Reds.

Reports in Italy suggest that the player himself would be open to a switch, particularly given the prospect of playing in a strong European competition.

Tsimikas leaving Anfield for a move to Roma?

That said, questions remain over what role Tsimikas would play should he move to the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini currently relies on Angelino as his first-choice left-back, meaning Tsimikas may have to settle for a rotational or backup position if he joins the club. Even so, his experience and versatility could prove valuable in a squad expected to compete on multiple fronts.

For Liverpool, letting Tsimikas go on loan would ease squad congestion while potentially allowing the defender to rebuild confidence and secure regular minutes.

For Roma, meanwhile, it represents an opportunity to add depth to a key position, even if the deal proves challenging to finalise.

