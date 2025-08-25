Ruben Amorim discloses reason behind Kobbie Mainoo absence from the team

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United played a 1-1 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Ruben Amorim’s team are still without a win in the Premier League this season and problems are mounting for the Portuguese manager and his team.

With the season just two matches old, it is already looking like United are going to endure a difficult time this season with their attack, defense and midfield still not up to the usual standards.

One of the players who has missed both the games for United is midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

Just like last week in the 1-0 defeat against Arsenal at Old Trafford, Mainoo was once again an unused substitute against Fulham.

Ruben Amorim reveals reason behind Kobbie Mainoo absence

Amorim confirmed that the reason why Mainoo did not come on for the Red Devils is because he is competing for a place in the team with captain Bruno Fernandes.

“He’s fighting for the position now with Bruno,” Amorim said of Mainoo, as reported by Manchester Evening News.

“And I change two midfielders. I let Mason Mount [play] there because we want to score a goal and when I changed I felt the team need to return to one holding midfielder near Bruno.

“So he (Mainoo) just needs to fight for the position with Bruno, as [it] should be at Manchester United. [Sometimes] he’s going to play with Bruno, but at the moment he’s fighting in training with Bruno for the position.”

Mainoo deserves to get playing time

Amorim’s comments show that it would be difficult for Mainoo to get a place in the starting line up if he is competing with Bruno.

The Portuguese midfielder is not only the captain of the side but also their most influential player as he showed last season with his impressive performances.

Over the last few seasons, Bruno has been the most consistent United player and dropping him from the team is completely out of question.

However, a talent like Mainoo is being wasted on the bench and considering United are not playing well at the moment. Amorim should find a way to field both Bruno and Mainoo together.

