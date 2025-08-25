Sources: Two clubs ready to battle for Man United star Joshua Zirkzee in last minute move

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

PSV Eindhoven are considering an ambitious move for Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee as they search for reinforcements in attack following a devastating injury blow to Alassane Plea.

The Frenchman has been ruled out until 2026, leaving PSV in urgent need of a reliable striker to lead their frontline.

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that PSV see Zirkzee as the perfect candidate and are preparing to open talks with Man United over a potential loan deal.

No official approach has yet been made but the Dutch club’s plan is clear. They want to offer Zirkzee consistent game time as their main striker.

Joshua Zirkzee to leave Man United in late move?

The opportunity to feature regularly in the Eredivisie could also boost his chances of securing a place in the Netherlands squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The Dutchman played 49 times for the Red Devils last season but only managed to score seven goals.

At Old Trafford, Zirkzee’s long-term contract runs until 2029, but his immediate role under new manager Ruben Amorim is far from certain.

The arrivals of Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha this summer have pushed the 24-year-old further down the pecking order.

The Dutch attacker did not feature in the club’s opening two matches against Arsenal and Fulham.

Amorim has publicly insisted that he values Zirkzee as part of his squad, but United are not ruling out a loan if it guarantees the striker regular minutes. That stance has encouraged both PSV and Napoli, who are circling as the transfer deadline approaches.

Zirkzee has an opportunity to make Serie A return

In Italy, Napoli manager Antonio Conte has identified Zirkzee as his top target following Romelu Lukaku’s injury setback. Conte admires the Dutchman’s composure in front of goal and his ability to operate in different attacking roles.

Zirkzee’s previous spell in Serie A, where he impressed with Bologna, adds further weight to their pursuit.

With two clubs actively considering late moves, Zirkzee finds himself at the centre of a transfer battle.

