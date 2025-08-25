Sources: Newcastle United & West Ham consider late move for ‘exceptional’ Man City star

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has emerged as a surprise target for three Premier League clubs, with Newcastle United, West Ham United and Everton all considering moves for the Dutch centre-back.

Ake has been a reliable squad player for Pep Guardiola but has often found himself battling for minutes behind the likes of Ruben Dias and John Stones.

While his versatility, capable of operating as both a centre-back and left-back, has been crucial for City, the player is believed to be open to a transfer that would guarantee him more consistent starting opportunities, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Man City are ready to offload Nathan Ake

Man City are prepared to sanction a sale, placing Ake’s valuation between £30–35 million. His contract at the Etihad runs until June 2027, giving City no immediate pressure to sell, but their willingness to consider offers has sparked a flurry of interest.

Everton are among the clubs keen to strengthen their defensive options.

However, Premier League regulations complicate the situation: Everton already signed Jack Grealish on loan from City this summer, meaning they cannot secure Ake on similar terms.

A permanent transfer would be required, and without European football to entice the player, convincing him to join may prove challenging.

Newcastle United are best placed to sign Ake

Meanwhile, Newcastle United and West Ham United are also keen on signing the Dutch defender but the Magpies are better placed to match the ambitions of the Man City defender.

Newcastle can offer continental competition this season and the promise of a prominent role in their squad.

Whether it is Newcastle, West Ham or Everton who act fastest could determine where the Dutchman calls home before the window closes.

Pep Guardiola has previously described Ake as an ‘exceptional’ defender.

