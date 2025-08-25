“Top-quality” star edging closer to Arsenal exit with Euro giants optimistic over transfer

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior could be on his way out of North London this summer, with Portuguese giants FC Porto pushing hard to secure his signature.

According to respected journalist Ben Jacobs, Porto are increasingly optimistic about finalising a deal that would see the Polish international move to the Estádio do Dragao on an initial loan, which would include a buy obligation clause.

Although nothing has been officially concluded at this stage, negotiations are understood to be progressing well, and Porto hope to have an agreement in place by early next week.

FC Porto are interested in signing Jakub Kiwior

For the Portuguese club, adding defensive depth has become a key priority ahead of the new season, and Kiwior is seen as an ideal fit to strengthen Francesco Farioli’s backline.

Kiwior has had a stop-start spell in North London. The Polish defender was crucial for the Gunners last season when he impressed in the starting line up after the injury suffered by Gabriel Magalhaes.

However, with William Saliba and Gabriel fit and Arsenal signing Cristhian Mosquera this summer, Kiwior has fallen down the pecking order and after realising that he will not get enough playing time at the club, he is open to the idea of leaving the North London club.

Kiwior wants a move away from Arsenal this summer

For Kiwior himself, the prospect of moving abroad appears appealing. As Jacobs notes, the 25-year-old prefers a switch outside the Premier League if he is to leave the Emirates this summer.

That stance makes Porto an attractive destination, offering not only regular football at a high level but also the chance to compete in the Europa League, something that could accelerate his development and keep him firmly in contention for Poland’s national team.

Arsenal will be keen to ensure they protect the value of a player they signed for around £20 million. Porto’s proposal of a loan with a buy obligation could provide a solution that suits all parties.

The versatile defender has been described as “top quality” by journalist Graeme Bailey.

