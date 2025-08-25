Sources: Tottenham plan hijack on Premier League rivals after player agrees personal terms

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur’s summer transfer business has taken another twist, with the club now exploring the possibility of signing Xavi Simons after their ambitious pursuit of Eberechi Eze fell apart at the final hurdle.

Spurs believed they had made significant progress in landing the Crystal Palace star, with personal terms agreed and medical tests reportedly scheduled.

However, the move collapsed unexpectedly, leaving Tottenham’s hierarchy frustrated and scrambling to find an alternative attacking option before the transfer window closes.

That setback has now sharpened the club’s focus, with urgency replacing frustration.

Tottenham turn attention towards Xavi Simons

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Xavi Simons has emerged as one of the names firmly on their radar.

The Dutch international has been one of Europe’s most promising young midfielders over the past two seasons. He scored ten goals in the Bundesliga for the German club last season.

At present, Chelsea remain the frontrunners for his signature. The Blues already have a verbal agreement in place on personal terms with the player, but progress has stalled as the club continues to prioritise outgoings before sanctioning new arrivals.

That delay has created a window of opportunity for other suitors, and Tottenham are now monitoring developments very closely.

Chelsea are still leading the race for Xavi Simons

For now, Spurs have only made inquiries rather than a formal bid, seeking updates on Simons’ availability and Leipzig’s stance. But with only a week left before the deadline, the North London club may be forced to act quickly if they want to turn interest into something concrete.

Chelsea’s position remains strong, yet Tottenham’s late push shows their determination to secure an attacking reinforcement before the window slams shut.

Tottenham face prospect of another transfer getting blocked after Eberechi Eze setback