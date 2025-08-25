Tottenham push for €70m deal but Premier League rivals stand in their way

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Brazilian winger Savinho has intensified after further talks over the weekend, but they continue to face stubborn resistance from Manchester City, who remain reluctant to sanction a sale.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Spurs are prepared to break the bank for the 21-year-old, with a proposal exceeding €70 million, but City are standing firm on their €80m-plus valuation and, more importantly, on their wider stance that letting him go now could prove a costly long-term mistake.

Savinho has emerged as an exciting winger who, despite not scoring a lot of goals, has impressed with his attacking and creative quality.

Thomas Frank wants Savinho at Tottenham

He likes to take players on and create opportunities for his teammates, something that Spurs manager Thomas Frank is lookin for in this transfer window.

Particularly after the departure of Son Heung-min and the injury suffered by James Maddison, Spurs have stepped up their pursuit of signing the Man City winger.

Frank’s team have faced another setback in the market recently. It looked like Eberechi Eze was joining Spurs from Crystal Palace but the move was hijacked in the last minute by their Premier League rivals Arsenal.

This has increased the need of signing a new creative player at the club and Spurs have now identified Savinho as their top target.

Man City have no desire of letting the Brazilian winger leave

However, Man City’s position has been consistent throughout the summer. While every player has a price, club officials believe Savinho’s potential ceiling is so high that even a record sale could be regretted in the years to come.

Pep Guardiola and the recruitment team see him as a future star capable of playing a big role.

That has left Tottenham in a difficult position. While they are willing to edge closer to City’s valuation, the feeling from sources is that this is less about the money and more about City’s stance. Even at €80m, they may decide to block a move entirely.

For Spurs, the clock is ticking as the transfer window edges toward its final stretch. Savinho remains their marquee target, but unless City soften their stance, Frank may be forced to look elsewhere.

Bid rejected: Tottenham face another rejection after making €70m move