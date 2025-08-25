Yves Bissouma is expected to leave Tottenham. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham have had a disastrous start to the new Premier League season, and it’s clear that big signings are needed before next week’s deadline. Midfield is one area that needs addressed, and it soon could be.

Edson Alvarez has already departed for Fenerbahce, which has left a spot in the defensive midfield position. West Ham manager Graham Potter is desperate to secure a replacement, and he could get one from a London rivals

West Ham enter race to sign Yves Bissouma

As reported by TBR Football, West Ham are candidates to sign Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma. The Mali international has no future in north London following the arrival of Joao Palhinha, and arrangements are being made for him to depart before the transfer window closes next Monday.

West Ham are prepared to sign Bissouma on loan, with Tottenham prepared to accept that a permanent sale may not be possible this late in the summer. This would be ideal for the Hammers, who have been unable to make big signings due to PSR constraints.

If a deal is done, Bissouma would be reunited with Potter, who was his manager at Brighton. The 28-year-old was at his best during his time at the AMEX Stadium, and both parties will hope that he can recapture that form at the London Stadium, should he make the move in the next seven days.

For now, it remains to be seen whether West Ham are able to sign Bissouma, who has also been linked with a move to Juventus this summer. It would be a good arrangement for all parties, although there is no doubt that Tottenham would prefer to sell the midfielder.