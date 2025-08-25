Christantus Uche could be heading to the Premier League. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Wolves are continuing to use the money raised from the sales of Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri, and there are closing in on another signing for Vitor Pereira’s squad.

Over £90m was raised from selling Cunha and Ait-Nouri to Man United and Man City respectively, and so far, £54m of this has been spent on bringing Fer Lopez, Jhon Arias, David Møller Wolfe and Jhon Arias to Molineux. And in the coming days, another €20m could be spent on another attacking reinforcement.

Wolves poised to beat Leeds to signing of Christantus Uche

According to AS (via Inside Futbol), Wolves are in pole position to sign Christantus Uche from La Liga side Getafe. The 22-year-old, who registered a goal and assist in last weekend’s victory at Celta Vigo, has also attracted interest from Leeds, Brentford and Sunderland, but it is now believed that he will be heading to the Midlands.

Getafe are struggling with registration problems, despite already selling defender Omar Alderete to Sunderland for over £10m. Uche’s exit is desperately needed, and it now appears that he will be heading to Wolves for a fee in the region of €20m.

Wolves clearly need to make further signings in the final week of the summer transfer window, having lost their opening two Premier League matches to Man City and Bournemouth. Pereira’s side failed to score in either of those games, which underlines the need for more attacking quality at Molineux.

Wolves will be one of the Premier League teams to watch in the lead-up to next Monday’s transfer deadline. Uche could be one of multiple new players to arrive, as strong efforts are made to ensure hat Pereira has a squad capable of avoiding relegation from the Premier League this season.