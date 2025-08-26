Alexander Isak could join Liverpool this summer (Photo by Harriet Massey/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Alexander Isak has been heavily linked with a move away from Newcastle United, and the player has been trying to force a move to Liverpool.

Newcastle United owners held talks with the player at his home yesterday, and the player has now reiterated his desire to leave the club and join Liverpool. According to a report from The Telegraph, the player remains adamant that he wants his dream move to the Premier League champions.

Newcastle fail with efforts to convince Alexander Isak

Co-owner Jamie Reuben and a PIF delegation visited the Sweden international’s home on Monday to convince him to rejoin the team and stay at the club.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are willing to soften their stance and let him move on. The Premier League side have been unwilling to lose their best player, but Isak has been on strike and he has skipped the entire pre-season with them. He has not been a part of their match-day squad in the first two Premier League games of the season either.

Liverpool boost in Isak pursuit

It is evident that he does not want to play for them anymore. The latest update will certainly come as a huge boost for Liverpool, who are still keen on getting the deal done. They are prepared to pay a premium to sign the player. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few days.

Newcastle cannot force an unhappy player to stay at the club, and it would be ideal for them to sanction his departure and sign quality replacements.

Liverpool have had an offer of £110 million rejected for the striker. They are prepared to come back with an improved offer to get the deal done.